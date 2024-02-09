Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The choir was founded back in 1949 and is the only male voice choir that is still in operation in Calderdale.

The group meets on a Monday night at Bethesda Methodist Church in Elland from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Elland Male Voice Choir is on the hunt for new members to join the group

There won’t be any auditions and there isn’t a requirement to read music. The choir also sings a mixture of different genres of music.

A spokesperson for the Elland Male Voice Choir said: “You don’t need to be able to read music just enjoy singing, we sing songs from Les Miserable to the Beach Boys and Queen.

"It is great for making friends, improved mental health and is a great hobby to help you through these winter nights.”