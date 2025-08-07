Elland Rail Station latest: Frustration at time taken to see new £25 train station in Elland built

Frustration at the time it is taking to see the new £25 million Elland Rail Station built was voiced in a questions to Cabinet councillors session.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior councillors responded that taking time to do the correct due diligence would allow it a smoother journey once work started.

In the public question time at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Mark Ashton said the station was initially projected to open in 2024, then 2025, then 2026 and now services were only envisaged to begin in 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of how the finished Elland Rail Station might look (West Yorkshire Combined Authority)

“After years of promises, missed milestones and shifting dates, can the Cabinet clarify what specific role Calderdale Council is playing to hold West Yorkshire Combined Authority to account on this delivery timeline?

“Will the council commit to publishing a transport local progress tracker, with clear milestones so residents can see what is actually happening, rather than being left to decipher a trail of historic press statements and hopeful projections?” he asked.

Responding, Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said that a formal governance structure and senior staff attending Combined Authority senior officer forums, as well as Cabinet members receiving regular updates and able to attend its committees, allowed Calderdale to monitor progress and support development of the scheme.

It was a complex project involving multiple stakeholders and technical challenges requiring co-ordination across multiple organisations, she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sarah Courtney.

“We do recognise the high level of interest in this vital project and the importance of clear and regular communication.

“We will continue to challenge and review to ensure this is the best it can be, accepting that this is a complex and dynamic scheme.

“However, I would like to say, given the issues that we’ve seen with major infrastructure projects, such as HS2, we would rather see that due diligence is carried out and the scheme is planned, created and costed correctly so it can proceed smoothly once work does start,” said Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder).

Coun Courtney said information including key milestones and progress could be viewed on the Calderdale Next Chapter website, which she said was regularly updated.

For more Calderdale news visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk