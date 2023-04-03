Elland Silver Band. Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

The event is on Monday, April 24 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and is for any parents and children aged seven or older.

There will be a chance for people to meet the tutors, try out an instrument and experience the sound of the starter band.

The organisation runs six musical groups for children and adults aged seven and older, with over 100 members, from beginners to advanced musicians and can offer children outstanding opportunities to learn to read and play a brass or percussion instrument.

Each ensemble is based on musical ability, led by musical director Samantha Harrison and a team of professional instrumental teachers.

The organisation provides affordable group tuition and instruments to all its members for a monthly subscription, with individual lessons also available on request.

The band provides local performance opportunities and also takes part in local and national competitions. Later this year the multi-award winning youth band will travel to Malmo, Sweden to take part in the European Youth Brass Band Championships.

"Children who join our organisation have lots of fun and make friends with other like-minded children,” said Samantha.

"Music helps to develop their confidence and gives children the opportunity to be creative and expressive. Children learn from their peers and they support each other. It's a great musical experience.”

The event takes place at Elland Bandroom, Spa Well, Dewsbury Road, Elland, HX5 9AZ. To book a place for your child, email [email protected]