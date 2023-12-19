Elland Silver Band has announced the departure of its musical director Daniel Brooks after 11 years in the role.

Danny's departure marks the end on era, which saw the band rise from the 2nd to Championship Section, a position which it has held amongst Yorkshire’s premier bands for eight years, with numerous contest successes at the Spring Festival, Bolsover Entertainment Contest, Whit Friday, Dr Martin Contest and Scottish Open.

Danny has made the decision to spend more time at home with his family and to prepare for the exciting arrival of a new baby and to work with a local band.

"During my 11 years the band has always supported what I wanted and has allowed me to grow into the musical director I wanted to be,” he said.

"The band is one of the most successful in the country at what it does, has the best grass roots projects and a leadership team that has allowed it to thrive.

"I will always remember my years with this band. The journey through the sections to achieving a top six finish in the Yorkshire area will always be with me.

"I wish them and my successor the very best for the future.”

The band would like to thank Danny for all his inspiration over the years which has formed a great team of musicians and friends and we wish him every success and happiness.