The band will travel to Copenhagen on Friday, May 5 and take part in rehearsals and workshops the day after to finalise their performance before traveling to Malmo, Sweden on the Sunday to take part in the competition.

The band have received their invitation after their success at the National Youth Band Championships in 2021.

The band have received successive invites since 2016 and have competed in Lille, Oostend, Utrecht, Montruex, Birmingham and now Malmo.

Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian Members of Elland Youth Band working with the brass section of the Orchestra of Opera North, in Leeds. PICTURE TAKEN ON SUNDAY 16 JANUARY 2023.

In 2017, the band were European Development Champions and last year the band placed third in the competition.

Samantha Harrison, the band’s musical director, said: “This is a huge achievement for the organisation, particularly as the membership of the band changes annually, as players reach the age limit of 18 years and move onto university.

"This year’s trip is very exciting as 15 of the 40 young musicians will be taking part in the event and for some several others it will be their final competition before moving onto university. It’s also a unique opportunity to travel and experience the journey together.

The young people will be guided and led by Samantha who has directed the band in all of their European contests.

“Its such a fantastic opportunity and experience for the young musicians to represent England in the competition,” she added.

"It’s amazing how the opportunity creates a sense of purpose and enthusiasm during rehearsals as each we try and improve and create a special performance.

“To win the competition would mean the world to the youngsters and be such a reward for all their hard work and effort, but just taking part in the competition and giving the best performance they can is such a reward.”

To finance the project, the organisation is aiming to raise £20,000 to pay for the flights and accommodation. So far around £12,000 has been raised, with donations being received from Elland Rotary, Bearder Trust, North Dean Trust and the Mayor of Calderdale.

The organisation is now appealing for sponsors from local businesses or donations to help sponsor a player or part of the trip.

