Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian Members of Elland Youth Band working with the brass section of the Orchestra of Opera North, in Leeds. The workshop was aimed at introducing the young musicians to opera and classical music. PICTURE TAKEN ON SUNDAY 16 JANUARY 2023.

Elland Silver Youth Band show off their skills at Opera North workshop

Elland Silver Youth Band showed off their skills when they were invited to a workshop organised by Opera North at the weekend.

By Tom Scargill
16 minutes ago

Here is a selection of photos from the workshop by Guzelian/Lorne Campbell.

