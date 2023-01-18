Elland Silver Youth Band show off their skills at Opera North workshop

Elland Silver Youth Band showed off their skills when they were invited to a workshop organised by Opera North at the weekend.
Here is a selection of photos from the workshop by Guzelian/Lorne Campbell.
1. Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian Members of Elland Youth Band working with the brass section of the Orchestra of Opera North, in Leeds.
PICTURE TAKEN ON SUNDAY 16 JANUARY 2023.
