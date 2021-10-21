Elland students take on coast to coast challenge to raise money for hospice

Callum Booth, Liam Smith and Matthew Rushworth with Head of Brooksbank School Sixth Form, Mr Puddephatt.

Callum Booth, Liam Smith and Matthew Rushworth took on the 159 mile challenge to raise money for Callum's cousin Jake, who was diagnosed with Batten Disease before he passed away in 2013 at the age of six.

The team completed the ride over three days and have so far raised over £3,000 for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice and are hoping to hit their target of £5,000

Callum said: "We chose the St Bees to Robin Hood's Bay route as it's a well known cycling route across the country with breathtaking scenery through the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales and over to the East Coast.

"The route includes numerous challenging hills to climb, including Hardknott Pass, a 33 per cent climb infamous among cyclist for it's difficulty.

!We wanted a difficult ride to really push ourselves physically and mentally in memory of Jake and to raise as large a sum of money as possible for the hospice that gave him respite and end of life care.

"We'd like to thank Head of Brooksbank School Sixth Form, Mr Puddephatt, for the unbelievable support and encouragement in planning the ride and acting as our support driver. And a big thank you to all who have generously donated so far and those who may still wish to do so."