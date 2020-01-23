Elland teen wins award for her extraordinary fundraising effort for Overgate Hospice

Fifteen-year-old Alex Ainley has spent the best part of a decade raising funds for the Elland hospice, trying her hand at projects including: up-cycling furniture, modelling at fashion shows, singing in choirs and making teacup candles.

“Overgate is an amazing place, with amazing people doing an amazing job for people needing their care.

Alex and Mandy Taylor at the YCC Awards in Leeds.

“Helping the hospice makes you feel good about yourself. It’s built my confidence up and taught me new skills, I love it.”

The Brooksbank student won ‘Young Carer of the Year’ at the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards in Leeds.

“It was amazing to win the award. I watched previous winners and didn’t think I stood a chance, so to win was great.

“The award might be on my mantle piece, however, it’s shared with a huge team of great people.”

Alex’s mum Jane said: “I’m very proud of what Alex has done and continues to do.

“Don’t get me wrong, she still has her ‘teenage moments’ but on the whole she continues to surprise me with her work ethic in helping other people."

In the future, Alex hopes to pursue a career in medicine.

“I have a particular interest in Neurology , so do see myself keeping my relationship with Overgate going,” she said.

Despite having her busy GCSE exam season on the horizon, Alex hopes to continue her charity work and get her new puppy Bella trained as a therapy dog, so she can take her onto the wards at the hospice.