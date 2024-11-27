Elland woman who woke from coma unable to speak but sang full Adele song shares her story to launch charity Christmas appeal

An Elland woman who woke up from a month-long coma unable to speak but could sing an entire Adele song word perfect is sharing her story to launch Day One Trauma Support’s Christmas appeal.

Georgia Scully was 23 when she suffered catastrophic injuries in a car crash in Huddersfield in August 2022.

She was cut free from the wreckage by firefighters and taken to Leeds Major Trauma Centre, based at Leeds General Infirmary, with broken ribs, a ruptured spleen, damaged lungs, and a severe bleed on her brain, which resulted in a life-changing brain injury.

As Georgia lay in a coma in hospital, her family were told she may never wake up, and if she did she may not walk or talk again. When Georgia woke up four weeks later, she couldn’t speak to communicate to her worried parents. She had also lost movement in her right side resulting in nurses using a hoist to help her move.

Georgia Scully

Georgia’s parents, Sharon and Darren, were given emotional, practical and financial support in hospital by charity Day One Trauma Support, whose caseworker suggested Georgia’s sister Nicole, then 21, create a playlist of Georgia’s favourite songs to help her recovery.

To everyone’s surprise, when the music played Georgia burst out into song, singing along to Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow and Adele’s Someone Like You – word perfect, despite not being able to form sentences to tell her parents how she felt.

When Georgia did eventually regain the use of her speech, she was able to share that she thought she was 16 years old and still at school, despite being 23 and working as an office administrator at Checkmate Fire Solutions in Elland. Due to post-traumatic amnesia Georgia remained confused for months and is still unable to remember anything about the day and night leading up to the crash.

Georgia was in hospital for four months, learning to walk and talk again, and was fitted with a titanium plate in her skull just before Christmas 2022, resulting in swelling over her eyes, making it difficult to see.

Georgia Scully with her family

Two years on and Georgia has regained full speech and movement, but is still recovering at home with her parents, returning to the gym and catching a bus on her own for the first time. She’s also lost her sense of smell and taste.

Georgia and her family have shared their story for the first time in a short film to launch Day One Trauma Support’s 2024 Christmas appeal. The charity, founded in Leeds, supports anyone in the UK who has major traumatic injuries. A Day One caseworker helped the Scullys with emotional support, an emergency grant to cover costs such as travel and parking, and signposting to legal support. Between April-September 2024, the charity received 1,170 referrals – a 69 per cent increase on the previous six months, gave 6,000 minutes of peer support, and awarded £73,762 in grants.

Day One’s Christmas appeal aims to raise £75,000 so it can provide financial advice and support to people who've suffered a catastrophic injury - helping to improve their well-being and mental health. Thanks to Aviva Community Fund, every £1 donated will be matched, up to £250 per individual.

Georgia, now 25, said: “I had been on a night out with my friend, when we accepted a lift home. We were on our way home when their car crashed. I don’t remember anything about that night but have been told I was cut free by firefighters. While I was in a coma my family were told I had a life-changing brain injury. They had to prepare for the worst. I might not wake up after my operation, and if I did, I might not walk or talk again.

Georgia Scully

“When I woke up, I was confused. I thought I was 16 years old and still at school. I was 23 and had a job. My right side would not work and I couldn’t communicate with my worried parents. To everyone’s surprise I could sing. I sang an entire Adele song – word perfect. Music became my solace and I would sing along to a playlist my sister put together for me. She even wrote me a song.

“The biggest impact on me and my family was my brain injury. Surgery meant I had parts of my skull missing. I had a titanium plate fitted a few days before Christmas. This resulted in swelling and I couldn’t see out of one eye. The Christmas before my crash I was hardly at home as I met friends and spent time celebrating. Suddenly I was reliant on my parents again. Stuck at home, with a swollen head, unsure of my future.

“Thankfully for us, we had Day One Trauma Support by our side. A caseworker visited my mum on the ward during the early days. And then remained with us throughout my recovery journey. She would regularly come and see me and we could chat. Most importantly I knew she was there for my mum and dad. I can’t even begin to imagine what it must have been like for them.

“People don’t realise the family need support as much as the patient. I still get very confused and muddled. But I think positively about the future now. I have a bus pass, like an old lady, and am starting to go back to the gym. It’s taken two years to get this far and I know I have a long way to go. But I have my family, friends and Day One by my side to tackle whatever the future holds. I don’t know what we would have done without Day One Trauma Support in our lives, they were our lifeline in our time of need.”

Sharon said: “We got a ring on the doorbell at 8am on the Saturday morning and there were two police officers at the door. They asked if it was the home of our daughter Georgia and my heart sank. I felt sick to my stomach.

“Initially we were told she had a small bleed on the brain and she would be OK. But then it got worse as they told us the bleed on her brain was serious and she had a life-changing brain injury. They told us she may not wake up again. And if she did, she may not be able to talk or walk. My husband Darren just collapsed on the hospital family room floor.

“Waiting for weeks for Georgia to wake up from her coma was horrendous. This was all new to us. We hadn’t experienced anything like this before. To have someone from Day One Trauma Support to offload to was a big help. At the time you’re just numb. It was so difficult for us. I was still trying to work and get to see Georgia every day. You’d do anything for your children. It was lovely to have someone to talk to. I knew that if I needed help, Day One was there.

“When Georgia sang for the first time, it was like a miracle. We’d been sat by her bedside, hoping she would talk, but she just burst into song, singing Adele to the whole ward. She sang the songs word for word, although she couldn’t communicate with us. Everyone was laughing. It was the breakthrough moment and first sign that we had a piece of our Georgia back with us.

“Georgia is amazing. We couldn’t be prouder. She stays positive and we’re hopeful for her future, but she is vulnerable and there is a long way to go. I think Day One is fantastic and so important, that’s why we’re proud to share our story as part of their Christmas appeal.”

To watch Georgia’s video and donate visit www.dayonetrauma.org/donate