Emergency pool closure at Brighouse leisure centre
A Calderdale leisure centre has been forced into an emergency closure of one of its swimming pools.
Calderdale Council has confirmed there will now be disruption at Brighouse leisure centre 'until further notice'
A spokesperson for the Council said: "Due to a burst pipe at Brighouse Pool and Fitness Centre, the main pool is closed until further notice.
"Public swimming will be affected in both the teaching pool and main pool. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Brighouse Pool and Fitness Centre has a 25 metre swimming pool and a 20 metre teaching pool. It also has a 65 multi-station gym (currently reduced due to COVID-19).
