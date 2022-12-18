News you can trust since 1853
Emergency services: Fire crews free casualty trapped in car after Calderdale crash

Firefighters were called to Shelf after a car flipped onto its side, trapping a person inside.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The crash happened yesterday (Saturday) shortly before 6.44pm at Lane Ends, near Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road.

Crews from Halifax and Odsal fire stations were deployed and discovered a car on its side with one person inside unable to get out.

The firefighters freed the casualty and left them in the care of paramedics, who had also been called out.

The crash happened yesterday evening
In case of an emergency or serious accident, call 999.

Emergency servicesCalderdaleBrighouseHalifax