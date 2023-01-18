News you can trust since 1853
Emergency services: Firefighters tackle blaze in Halifax park

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze in a Halifax park yesterday (Tuesday).

By Sarah Fitton
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 11:57am

A crew from Halifax Fire Station were deployed to the fire on the bandstand at People’s Park yesterday morning.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called just after 8am to a report of a fire in People’s Park, Halifax.

“We sent one crew from Halifax, who used a hose reel to extinguish a fire on the bandstand.

“Crews left the scene just after 9am.”

