Emergency services: Firefighters tackle blaze in Halifax park
Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze in a Halifax park yesterday (Tuesday).
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 11:57am
A crew from Halifax Fire Station were deployed to the fire on the bandstand at People’s Park yesterday morning.
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called just after 8am to a report of a fire in People’s Park, Halifax.
“We sent one crew from Halifax, who used a hose reel to extinguish a fire on the bandstand.
“Crews left the scene just after 9am.”