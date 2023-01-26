A woman and her three children had to flee their home at Bank Top in Southowram in the middle of the night after a chimney fire last month.

More people are lighting fires to keep warm and avoid putting their central heating on, say West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service - but they must make sure chimneys are ready to use.

Last year their crews were called out to more than 60 chimney fires.

The house fire has sparked a warning

Dave Walton, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is affecting how people heat their homes, as they try to reduce the amount of time they have the central heating on.

"One way they are doing this is by using a fire – but they need to make sure that chimneys are swept and inspected routinely.

“If residents burn logs, they should have the chimney inspected and swept at least twice a year. If they burn coal this should be done at least once a year.

“We are urging people to follow the advice on using a real fire so we can prevent further chimney fires as well as other structural damage which can also be caused by faulty chimneys.”

Anyone living in West Yorkshire who has fire safety concerns can request a free Safe and Well visit from the fire and rescue service’s fire prevention team, if they meet the eligibility criteria.

Those wanting to find out if they are eligible can call 0800 5874536.

