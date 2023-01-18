Emergency services: Police and paramedics called to crash in part of Halifax tonight
Police were called after an accident in part of Halifax tonight (Wednesday).
By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
A vehicle is understood to have crashed into a metal roller shutter at a garage on Savile Park Road in Bell Hall at around 8pm.
Police and paramedics were at the scene.
Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.