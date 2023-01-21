Emergency services: Road shut in Boothtown in Halifax after man hit by van
A road was shut in part of Halifax after a man was hit by a van.
By Sarah Fitton
Police were called to the accident on Boothtown Road in Boothtrown at 4.27pm yesterday (Friday).
A man was taken to hospital where police said his conditions were not believed to be life-threatening.
A road closure was in place for some time while officers investigated.
Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help police should call them on 101 or get in touch by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.