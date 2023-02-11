Emergency: Two-car crash in Brighouse today left one trapped and car on its side
Firefighters had to free someone from a car after a crash in Brighouse earlier today (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 5:38pm
Crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick, as well as a technical rescue team from Cleckheaton, were called to the two-car accident on Wakefield Road in Brighouse at 1.01pm.
They said the crash has resulted in one car on its side and one person trapped.
They managed to free that person who was then taken to hospital in an ambulance.
