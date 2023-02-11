News you can trust since 1853
Emergency: Two-car crash in Brighouse today left one trapped and car on its side

Firefighters had to free someone from a car after a crash in Brighouse earlier today (Saturday).

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 5:38pm

Crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick, as well as a technical rescue team from Cleckheaton, were called to the two-car accident on Wakefield Road in Brighouse at 1.01pm.

They said the crash has resulted in one car on its side and one person trapped.

They managed to free that person who was then taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The accident happened earlier today
Anyone who sees an accident that may be an emergency should call 999.

