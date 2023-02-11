Crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick, as well as a technical rescue team from Cleckheaton, were called to the two-car accident on Wakefield Road in Brighouse at 1.01pm.

They said the crash has resulted in one car on its side and one person trapped.

They managed to free that person who was then taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The accident happened earlier today