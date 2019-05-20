Emotional vigil held for missing Halifax man Martin Rhodes

Thirty people held an emotional vigil on Friday at the Halifax home of missing walker Martin Rhodes.

Mr Rhodes has been missing since 1 May when he was on a walking trip in Kinlochewe in the north west Scottish Highlands.

Martin Rhodes

Those who attended and spoke warmly about Martin included Halifax MP Holly Lynch and Calderdale councillors Jenny Lynn and Audrey Smith.

There was a specially written Rambling song that was performed by Martin’s next door neighbour, musician Steve Brown. Those present joined in the chorus.

Another neighbour, Martin Duke, aged ten, said some kind words about the missing man and left on his doorstep a drawing he’d specially prepared for the occasion. Many flowers were left outside Martin’s house on Dickens Street.

Those present were informed about the ongoing search by the Dundonnell mountain rescue team and police to find Martin. There was enormous praise for the efforts that have been made.

A note from team leader Donald Macrae was read out. A collection of £215 was taken and this will be sent to the rescue team. In time a fundraising social event will be organised by Halifax CLP (Calderdale Labour Party), which Martin has been an active member of for a number of years, with all funds going to the rescue teams, who will also be thanked in person.

Event organiser Mark Metcalf said: “It was good that many people attended. It was an emotional occasion that revealed the love that people have for Martin. The rescue teams are doing a great job and we hope they find Martin soon."

