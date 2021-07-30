End of an era as Lightcliffe Academy students say farewell at final year 13 prom

Alexandra Fuller, Head of Post 16 and Denise Rathmell, Post 16 Pastoral Support, said: “It was fantastic that we were able to have a Year 13 prom after such a difficult 18 months. It was lovely to celebrate with such amazing and resilient students.

“As it was also our very last Year 13 prom at Lightcliffe Academy, it was sad to say goodbye to our last ever cohort and we wish them all the very best for their post 18 destinations.”