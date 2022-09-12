Energy crisis: Fears soaring fuel bills could 'wipe out' Halifax's pubs and venues

Prime Minister Liz Truss last week announced a six-month strategy for businesses aimed at easing rising energy costs.

But Damion Millward, who works for Rodgers Leisure Limited - which owns several pubs including Halifax’s The Royal Oak and Ring O’ Bells – has issued a stark warning.

He said: “I have been involved in the license trade and wholesaling for 31 years and this is the most concerning trading environment that I ever encountered.

Jamie Horsley, with his wife, Sarah Horsley. Both are directors of The Arches and True North at Dean Clough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s going to wipe businesses out. It’s going to make Covid look like a poor cousin and a bad weekend.

“To put it into perspective, 18 months ago, a pub on a standard day-rate for example would be looking at 15 pence a kilowatt per hour. Today’s prices, if you wish to lock a contract, you are looking between 75 pence up to £1.05 kilowatt per hour.

"So some businesses are already experiencing 500 per cent increases.

“We are optimistic that the Government are going to step in and this six-month price cap will benefit businesses on variable rates. However, beyond those six months, potentially the situation is still going to loom.

“I’m confident the Government will come in somewhere because they just have to. Every day that goes past, the hole is getting deeper and there is no one coming along to fill it.

"It is very, very concerning. I hate to sound grim but I have to be realistic.”

Jamie Horsley, Director of The Arches Events Venue at Dean Clough, has called for further reassurance from the Government beyond the next six months.

He said: "The hospitality industry is crucial to the country’s economic and social recovery. Not only that, but people want to be able to go out and enjoy themselves.

“The Arches is a great events venue and whilst capping energy costs will help support businesses like us and minimise the need to pass on costs to customers, we are a vulnerable industry which needs reassurance beyond a six-moth support package.