Entrepreneur is investigated over fraud allegations

Gavin Woodhouse. Photo: ITV News/Guardian

The conduct currently under investigation by the SFO relates to investments offered in care homes and hotels between 2013 and 2019.

Mr Woodhouse’s businesses included the former sponsor of the Shay stadium the MBi Group, and is chairman of Northern Powerhouse Developments, based in Elland.

The SFO has asked UK-based investors into the suspected fraudulent schemes to complete a questionnaire by 30 September 2021. The information provided will help us to establish the circumstances of the investments offered, to identify and pursue new information, and to progress the investigation as quickly as possible.

The SFO is committed to supporting victims and invites those who believe they have been a victim in connection with this investigation to check this page for updates and information on support services.

