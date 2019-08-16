Environmental health against Acapulco's plans for Bank Holiday weekend

A long-established nightclub has applied for permission to hold an event on its roof terrace one night over Bank Holiday weekend – but it is meeting resistance from the council.

Justin Brett of the Acapulco at Waterhouse Street in Halifax town centre has applied for a temporary event notice to run the event on the club’s roof from 9pm on Sunday, August 25, to 1.30am on Monday, August 26.

The notice covers sale of alcohol and provision of entertainment but Calderdale Council’s Environmental Health department is opposing the application, which will be considered by the council’s Licensing Sub-committee next week.

Environmental Health officer Joy Holland has written to the licensing section objecting to the application to play music on the club’s roof during those hours on the grounds the department believes it will cause a public nuisance, prevention of which is one of four licensing objections set nationally.

She wrote: “Numerous residents complain about noise and lights from the roof top events during the regular licenced hours and to add more events is against the public interest.”

Briefing documents to committee members say that in addition to its regular licence: “The premises have also had the benefit of six Temporary Event Notices covering the roof top terrace in the past.

“These have resulted in complaints from local residents to the council.”

The committee can either allow the temporary notice if it feels it is appropriate for the promotion of licensing objectives or reject the application and issue a counter-notice if members consider that course of action appropriate for licensing objectives in the overall interest of the local community, say council officers.

Councillors will decide at Halifax Town Hall on Wednesday, August 21, whether or not the party will be allowed to reach the roof top.