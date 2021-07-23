Eureka chief issues updates to openings and rules around popular attraction

Since Monday the final stage of the Government s roadmap out of lockdown were lifted.

However businesses, venues and attractions in Calderdale have kept some measures in place in a bid to protect staff and visitors.

Leigh-Anne Stradeski, Eureka! Chief Executive, issued an update on how the museum is going to operate.

"Ever since COVID-19 first appeared in the news back in the early days of 2020, we have kept a close eye on how things have progressed and what steps we have needed to take in response," she said.

"It’s probably no surprise to hear that we are big fans of science at Eureka! and whilst we have adhered closely to all Government guidelines, we have consistently gone above and beyond what was required of us legally in order to “follow the science” and ensure that our visitors and team are safe.

"We have been talking to and – more importantly – listening to our team here at Eureka! and to you, the families that visit and support us. It has become clear to us that at the present time, we need to continue to err on the side of caution.

"You could say that we’re playing it safe; we believe we’re playing it smart. The safety of you, your family, and our team is and always will be our top priority."

"I have detailed below some of the steps that we will continue to take. I ask that you read them carefully before visiting Eureka! and that you treat our team, and each other, with respect and kindness. We’ve all been through a lot this last 16 months and we’re not out of the woods yet.

"Thanks to everyone that has supported me and our team – it really has meant the world to us."

Measure in place at Eureka

Limiting Numbers

Eureka! has decided to maintain reduced capacity, with pre-booked ticket entry only. All visits must be booked in advance via our website, including annual pass holders.

You must also book for a set arrival time so that we can stagger admissions across the day and minimise queues.

Please Continue to Wear Masks

The museum is recommending face masks (unless exempt) until otherwise announced, in accordance with government guidance and industry best practice issued by the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

Teams will continue to wear masks unless they are exempt or working behind a Perspex screen.

Enhanced Cleaning & Anti-Viral Misting

The museum will continue its enhanced cleaning programme and regular anti-viral misting of the museum which treats all surfaces indoors. Screens will be kept up in key areas including admissions and café tills, and at info points.

Track & Trace

The museum will continue to encourage visitors to scan the QR codes at the tills to check in to the Track & Trace system, and to provide visitors’ contact details to the Track & Trace team if they are asked to do so. Staff have been asked to do regular lateral flow testing at home, and to self-isolate if they display any symptoms.

Experience

Whilst the museum is sticking with many of the new ways of working, it has removed some of the restrictions it has had in place in the galleries up to now.