Eureka! is first visitor attraction to join scheme and how you can win family tickets

Eureka! in Halifax is proud to be the first museum and visitor attraction in the UK to join the Sunflower Lanyard Scheme for visitors with hidden disabilities.

Not all disabilities can be seen, so the scheme offers people with conditions such as autism, dementia or sensory impairment a way to be discreetly identifiable, just by wearing the lanyards, pin badges or other sunflower items.

The scheme, initially used across UK airports and rail networks and recently trialled by supermarket chains Sainsbury’s and Tesco, has gathered increasing support countrywide. The free sunflower lanyards and wristbands can be requested at Eureka!, or any of the many locations now signed up to the scheme.

At Eureka!, disabled visitors can access a range of free support and services including fast-tracked admission, free admission for essential carers, use of a Changing Places facility and chill out room, loan of ear defenders and regular free clubs for disabled children.

Liz Peniston, content and experience director at Eureka!, said: “It’s important to us that our attraction is as accessible as possible, for as many people as possible. The sunflower lanyards scheme is a brilliant way for people to flag their need for support, facilities or just a bit more time without feeling exposed or singled out.

“There was no doubt that we wanted to get involved the moment we heard about it and, judging from the hugely positive reaction of our visitors, I’d encourage other museums and visitor attractions to get involved too!”

Sara Marchant, customer relations manager at Heathrow Airport, said: “We’re pleased that Eureka! has become the first visitor attraction in the UK to become a part of the hidden disability sunflower lanyard scheme. It is fantastic to know that visitors to the museum will be given a little more help and time, should they need it.

“The more places that join the scheme, the more it is recognised and the better it works. Congratulations Eureka! We hope that other visitor attractions will soon follow suit.”

As the summer holidays continue, the Courier has teamed up with Eureka! to offer the chance to win two family tickets to the museum.

Simply answer the following question: In which Calderdale town is Eureka! located?

To enter, fill in and return the coupon found in this week's Halifax Courier (out today) before Friday, August 23.

