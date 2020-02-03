Eureka the National Children's Museum celebrates its busiest year since 1998

Eureka! The National Children’s Museum based in Halifax is celebrating its busiest year for more than 20 years - with 313,538 visitors in 2019.

The figure represents the highest visitor numbers since 1998 for the Calderdale attraction and an increase of more than 4.5 per cent (14,000) on the previous year.

Eureka is celebrating its 2019 visitor numbers

Celebrating the tremendous numbers, Leigh-Anne Stradeski, Eureka! Chief Executive, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and we are thrilled! Our entire team across all departments has worked so hard to ensure families have a great time visiting Eureka!, putting on a number of creative and industry-leading digital art exhibitions along with our regular programme of events that help children to learn through fun.

“To achieve our best numbers since 1998 is significant as it means we are welcoming yet another generation of visitors to discover their own Eureka! moments. We continually have parents, and grandparents, coming back to the museum they visited when they were children or younger adults.

“Starting a new decade on such a high is great news, especially given we have lots of amazing plans ahead to make Eureka! Halifax bigger and better.

“The next 10 years will be extremely important too for the Eureka! brand as we open our second site in Merseyside. It will serve an older age group and inspire them with the STEM skills and knowledge they, and the local area, will need to thrive in the future world of work ahead.”

Plans for the second Eureka! gained momentum in 2019 with the announcement of a £6.4m grant from Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. Eureka! Mersey will be a cutting-edge 21st century science and discovery centre for children aged 0-14. It is due to open in 2022.

Eureka! has played host to a series of innovative digital and tech exhibitions in the Spark gallery, alongside it’s ever-popular themed zones.

Over the past twelve months, the main exhibitions were both Eureka!-commission installations: Patternarium by IOU Theatre and Digital Dimensions, created by students from Backstage Academy. December saw the launch of Shapeshift, featuring artworks from the international Lumen Prize for Art & Technology.