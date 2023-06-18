News you can trust since 1853
Eureka! welcomes The A World for a fun family day out at the children's museum

Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax welcomed 500 members of The A World for a fun family day out.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The A World is a non-profit organisation supporting the autistic community across the North of England.

The A World organises regular autism friendly "takeover" events, which allow autistic people and their families to enjoy days out at a variety of popular destinations across the North of England, knowing they will be attending an event that will be much quieter compared to standard operating days.

Adam Howell, Director of The A World said “Eureka in Halifax is a firm favourite for many of the families who access our services and support, so it seemed like the perfect choice. To have the place to ourselves means our families are able to enjoy the day in a safe and non-judgemental environment and encourages individuals and families to meet others who have an understanding of what life can be like”.

Michelle Emerson, Eureka! Director of Marketing & Development said “We were delighted to have The A World with us. Eureka! has always been proud of our inclusive approach to exhibitions and experiences and to see them being enjoyed by this group of families was very rewarding”

“We know how challenging it can be for neuro-diverse families to enjoy days out, and the extra planning and stress that can sometimes be involved, so we’re very pleased to be able to support these families through The A World.”

For more information on Eureka! The National Children's Museum visit www.eureka.org.uk

