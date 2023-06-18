Eureka! welcomes The A World for a fun family day out at the children's museum

The A World is a non-profit organisation supporting the autistic community across the North of England.

The A World organises regular autism friendly "takeover" events, which allow autistic people and their families to enjoy days out at a variety of popular destinations across the North of England, knowing they will be attending an event that will be much quieter compared to standard operating days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Howell, Director of The A World said “Eureka in Halifax is a firm favourite for many of the families who access our services and support, so it seemed like the perfect choice. To have the place to ourselves means our families are able to enjoy the day in a safe and non-judgemental environment and encourages individuals and families to meet others who have an understanding of what life can be like”.

Family exploring Eureka! during The A World event

Michelle Emerson, Eureka! Director of Marketing & Development said “We were delighted to have The A World with us. Eureka! has always been proud of our inclusive approach to exhibitions and experiences and to see them being enjoyed by this group of families was very rewarding”

“We know how challenging it can be for neuro-diverse families to enjoy days out, and the extra planning and stress that can sometimes be involved, so we’re very pleased to be able to support these families through The A World.”

For more information on Eureka! The National Children's Museum visit www.eureka.org.uk