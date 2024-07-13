Football fans watch England in action at a pub (Photo by Chris Eades/Getty Images)Football fans watch England in action at a pub (Photo by Chris Eades/Getty Images)
Euro 2024: 62 pubs and bars in Calderdale where you can watch Sunday's England v Spain Euro 2024 final

By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Jul 2024, 07:30 BST
Millions of people across the country will be glued to their TV’s on Sunday night when England take on Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

And in Calderdale, it will be no different.

Here are the pubs and bars in Calderdale that responded to our shout-out asking where in the borough people could watch the big match.

400 Stainland Rd, Stainland, Halifax HX4 9HF

1. 1885 The Venue

400 Stainland Rd, Stainland, Halifax HX4 9HF Photo: Google Street View

Woodfield, Halifax HX4 0DE

2. Barkisland Cricket Club

Woodfield, Halifax HX4 0DE Photo: Google Street View

46 Thornton Square, Brighouse HD6 1EA

3. Black Bull, Brighouse

46 Thornton Square, Brighouse HD6 1EA Photo: Google Street View

277 Claremount Rd, Halifax HX3 6AW

4. Belgrave Social Club

277 Claremount Rd, Halifax HX3 6AW Photo: Belgrave Social Club

