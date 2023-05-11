News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Eurovision fever comes to Halifax care home and put their own take on some of the contest’s most famous performances

Residents at Pellon Care Centre in Halifax are embracing Eurovision fever and bringing the house down with their own take on some of the contest’s most famous performances.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Over 100 Four Seasons Health Care Group care homes across the UK are taking part in the event with residents and carers taking inspiration from previous winners including Abba, Brotherhood of Man and Bucks Fizz. Those who were a little too shy to take to the stage are representing the judges from different countries and scoring the acts, who will be trying their best to avoid nil points.

As well as some spectacular shows, residents are enjoying a culinary trip around some of the contest’s participating countries and spending time reminiscing about past Eurovisions, dating back to the inaugural event in 1956, won by Switzerland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Resident, Peggy Batchelor, aged 94, said: “I was lucky enough to be in the audience at the 1972 Eurovision Contest in Edinburgh as a family member was in a local band and was given tickets. We got all dressed up and my husband wore a tuxedo. It was such a memorable night; The New Seekers came second place.”

Residents and carers take to the stage for their own Eurovision performance. Picture: ThomasMcCabeResidents and carers take to the stage for their own Eurovision performance. Picture: ThomasMcCabe
Residents and carers take to the stage for their own Eurovision performance. Picture: ThomasMcCabe
Most Popular

Steve Gardner, who heads up the Magic Moments activities programme at Four Seasons Health Care Group, said: “Our residents and team members have really embraced everything Eurovision and have been putting on some amazing performances of their own.

"We’ve also enjoyed sharing our memories of some of the most famous Eurovision entries over the years which has got us all singing along. Douze points all round.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: 17 cinemas and theatres in Halifax and Calderdale over the years
Residents and team members take inspiration from AbbaResidents and team members take inspiration from Abba
Residents and team members take inspiration from Abba
Related topics:ResidentsHalifaxSwitzerlandEdinburgh