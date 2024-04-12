Eve Brady

Eve Brady was a resident at Lee Mount Care Home and had previously lived in Manchester, Germany and East Anglia.

Eve was originally from Cardiff and served in the RAF in the war.

Her hobbies included gardening and baking, while she was a former member of the Women's Institute.

Eve celebrating a birthday at Lee Mount Care Home

Manjinder Boo Dhiman, manager of the care home, said: "The management team and care staff team attended her funeral and Eve’s family have really given Eve such a lovely send off and really made us all feel like part of the family which is so lovely.

"They had some very kind words to say about the service which we really appreciate

"Eve was a tremendous woman and is really an inspiration to us all.

"She had such a kind, caring nature and was never one to fuss. It was so lovely to hear all the stories about Eve from her past and her time at Lee Mount

Eve celebrating one of her fundraisers for Overgate Hospice

"Not only did Eve live to a 103 whilst at Lee Mount, she achieved some incredible success with the support she gave to various fundraisers over the years for Overgate Hospice, raising thousands of pounds

"Eve will be soley missed by us all and for me personally, I will miss making our annual Christmas cake together but it’s something I will carry on as a tradition every Christmas.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to all Eve’s family and we really do thank Eve’s family from everyone at Lee Mount for the support you have given to us though the years.

"I am sure this will continue after Eve’s passing because our relationship has been so strong.