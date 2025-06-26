Event to mark Armed Forces Day taking place on Saturday in Halifax town centre

Families in Calderdale can take part in a special event in Halifax town centre on Saturday highlighting the valuable work of the Armed Forces community.

Armed Forces Day takes place every year on the last Saturday in June. It marks the culmination of a week of celebrations, when people show their support and appreciation for the Armed Forces community.

In Halifax, a free fun day is taking place on Southgate from 9am until 5pm, featuring stalls, military vehicles, equipment, a medical tent and full field kitchen, plus a 1940s themed musical performance.

Visitors will be able to meet representatives from the Armed Forces, learn about military life past and present, and show their support for currently serving personnel, service families, veterans, reservists and cadets.

The Armed Forces flag will be flown at Halifax Town Hall, with a flag raising ceremony taking place at 10am on Friday 27 June at Broad Street Plaza, led by the Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Steven Leigh.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to show our gratitude to those who have served and who continue to serve in the forces, recognising their commitment and the sacrifices they’ve made.

“At Saturday’s event in Halifax town centre, visitors can learn more about military life and the important contribution of members of the armed forces, cadets and veterans, while at the same time enjoying a fun, family-friendly day out.

“To find out more about the history of the Armed Forces in Calderdale, why not combine the Armed Forces Day event with a visit to Bankfield Museum? The museum is home to the Duke of Wellington’s Regimental Museum, covering the history of the Regiment from its formation in 1702 up to its amalgamation into the Yorkshire Regiment in 2006.”