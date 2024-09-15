Events industry jobs: Halifax's Piece Hall launches boot camp training people in exciting career that could take them around the globe
The Piece Hall has teamed up with the Academy of Live Technology to run a two-week live event production skills boot camp.
Part of The Piece Hall Academy, the courses are fully funded by the government and aimed at helping people across West Yorkshire step into the live events industry.
Each successful applicant will get a guaranteed job interview with some of the industry’s leading organisations.
The next course is set to start on October 7, 2024 and is open to anyone in West or North Yorkshire who is over 19 years old, not in full-time education, currently unemployed, looking for a career change or a recent graduate looking to get a start in the most exciting industry in the world.
The Piece Hall says knowledge, skills and experience learnt on this course could lead to employment that takes people around the world.
The course includes learning about sound engineering, lighting design and operation, rigging and stage design, event safety and management, production management and hands-on practice.
On completion of the boot camp, learners will get an industry-recognised event safety passport qualification by Safety Pass Alliance.
Learners will also have access to an additional six months of career support to find roles if needed.
Anyone with questions can email [email protected] or call 01977 659880.
To apply and for more information visit https://academyoflivetechnology.co.uk/train/short-courses/event-production-piece-hall
