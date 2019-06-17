Events taking place across borough for Calderdale Safeguarding Week

A number of events will be taking place across the borough next week as part of Calderdale Safeguarding Week (June 24 to 30).

Now in its fifth year, Calderdale Safeguarding Adults Board and the Calderdale Safeguarding Children Partnership will host a week-long, packed programme of events aimed at raising awareness about abuse and safeguarding issues.

This year’s theme is ‘See me, hear me, know me – make safeguarding personal’ and raises awareness of the importance of listening carefully to people to understand what they need from services.

Safeguarding is everyone’s business, and there are events and information stalls throughout the week which everyone can attend, as well as more specialist events for professionals working with children and adults at risk.

Events taking place across Calderdale for anyone to attend include:

An information market stall at Halifax Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 29 June

A dementia awareness event with West Yorkshire Police at Halifax Central Library on Friday 28 June (please note, places are limited at this event, visit www.calderdale-safeguarding.co.uk for booking details)

Information stands throughout the week at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Brighouse Health Centre, raising awareness of criminal exploitation

Information at 42 Market Street in Halifax on Wednesday 26 June, raising awareness of the ‘Keep Safe’ message.

Agency marketplace event at 173 Spring Hall Lane, Halifax on Wednesday 26 June.

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Tim Swift, said: “Safeguarding Week is now in its fifth year and through the week’s events and information stands we can remind people that safeguarding is everyone’s business.

“Professionals from across the safeguarding partnerships will be able to provide people with accessible advice about the types of safeguarding issues that affect children and adults at risk, and what to do if you’re concerned about someone you know.

“I encourage people to go along to one of the events to find out more about the services on offer to help protect vulnerable people in our communities.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), said: “This week is a great opportunity to champion one of our collective core aims, safeguarding our communities and helping to keep people safe.

“Safeguarding Week provides a real platform to raise awareness and celebrate achievements but also to identify gaps and continue to strive to improve our services.

“Safeguarding really is everyone’s business and I would urge anyone to get involved and contact their local authority to see what is on offer. Specifically to learn about protecting themselves and others, and most importantly familiarise themselves with the support services that are there for them if and when they need them.”

For more information about the events as part of Safeguarding Week, visit www.calderdale-safeguarding.co.uk

