Everything we know about Happy Valley series 3 - filming locations, cast and plot details

Everything we know about Happy Valley season 3

The BBC drama, written by Calderdale writer and director Sally Wainwright, who also created Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack, was last on our screens in 2016.

Here's what we know so far on the upcoming series of Happy Valley.

Which cast members are set to return?

Sarah Lancashire will return to her iconic role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood for six new episodes.

James Norton will reprise his role as Catherine’s nemesis, the murderer and sex-offender Tommy Lee Royce and Siobhan Finneran will be back on our screens as Catherine’s sister, the recovering addict Clare Cartwright.

Further returning cast members and new additions will be announced in due course.

Where did series 2 leave off?

The second series ended in 2016 with an average audience of 9.3 million.

The last we saw of Catherine Cawood she was walking through fields high above the Calder Valley after solving the serial killings as well as who was responsible for the murder of Vicky Fleming.

The episode ended with Catherine battling with the fear that grandson Ryan may turn out to be more like his father, murderer and sex-offender Tommy Lee Royce than she'd like.

Meanwhile Tommy Lee Royce, in prison for his various crimes from series one, receives a letter from son Ryan.

What's the plot of series 3?

According to a synopsis released today: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce. Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

When is filming set to start?

Filming will begin early in 2022 in and around West Yorkshire.

The previous two series have focused mainly on the Calder Valley with Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge playing a key role.

Scenes have also been filmed at Harvey's in Halifax, former Sowerby Bridge Police Station and Elland Crematorium.

Where can I watch the first two series?