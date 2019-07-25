Everything you need to know about Chow Down at the Piece Hall

Chow Down is bringing an amazing line-up of 18 to Halifax this weekend plus music and plenty of kids’ activities for a weekend of family feasting and fun.

Here is is everything you need to know about this weekend's event.

Chow Down earlier in the year at the Piece Hall in Halifax

When is it taking place and what are the opening times?

Friday July 26: 11am - 10pm (Free entry before 11am till 5pm)

Saturday July 27: 11am till 10pm

Sunday July 28: 11am till 8pm

How much does it cost?

Admission is £3 and allows entry for all three days of the event. Under 14s can go in for free. The rest of The Piece Hall will be open for free as usual.

What entertainment is on?

The party stars with the Loud Noises brass band, and grooving along with the DJs who’ll be at the decks spinning some music to get the party started all weekend long. With Kids Storytelling and Pop-Up and Play, there is plenty to keep the whole family entertained, as well as fed and watered!

What stalls are coming to Chow Down and what will they be serving?

The Pizza Bus; This infamous Leeds Pizza Bus, often located outside The Brudenell Social Club, is back for a second Chow Down. Look out for the bus stop and get in the queue for tasty pizza!

Go Get Stuffed: A proper delight from Manchester, Go Get Stuffed fill naan breads with tasty meats and veg, and they are back at Chow Down after premiering last year.

Get Wurst: First timers to Chow Down Halifax, Sheffield’s Get Wurst do sausage and currywurst very well, seeing to both meat and vegan sausage lovers.

Nasi Lemak; Another first time in Halifax for Malaysian street food legends Nasi Lemak, who bring Rempah Chicken, Sambal Fries and their incredible Vegan Chkn dish, which sells out at every event they do.

Knaves Kitchen: Based at Oporto on Call Lane, Leeds, this vegan junk food stall is doing great things for the vegan movement.

Knuckle Sandwich: Little Brother to Diamond Dogs, this is a very cool, hot sandwich van bursting with flavours, all the way from Leeds.

Little Bao Boy: Back for a second Chow Down, these Leeds favourites are back. Halifax went crazy for the Bao buns last time - the perfect chinese sandwich served in a soft steamed bun.

Love is Churros: The best Churros in the land? That is what the reviews say. This couple make everything fresh on the day, including that dreamy caramel sauce. Go dip.

Wagyu Lookin’ At? York’s Wagyu Beef burger heroes are back at Chow Down for a third time.

The Ball Box: Serving up gourmet meat and veg balls alongside anything from a sub to rice (and the best homemade coleslaw ever), The Ball Box do very good food and come from York.

The Middle Feast: Birmingham’s Middle Feast offer up barbecued meat served as Mezze platters and Middle Eastern-inspired cuisine.

Froconut : With this dairy free coconut ice-cream purveyors from Sheffield, everything is vegan friendly. Pick your flavour, pick your topping and eat eat eat.

The Gravy Train Poutine: All aboard the Gravy Train! Chips, gravy and that special squeaky cheese...The Gravy Train Poutine bring Canada’s favourite dish to Halifax (via Sheffield)!

Luigi Street Food: These Leeds pop-up food legends are coming to Halifax for the first time. Serving the finest Italian food going, do NOT miss the Parmesan and truffle oil chips. Yum.

Lekkereatdutch: Manchester’s Dutch pancake heroes are back again. Halifax falls in love with this family-run business everytime, as they serve the tastiest pancakes, waffles and more.

Manzuko: The North West is well represented here, and this family-run Asian-inspired street food stall with have you licking your lips. Expect Katsu Curry, Korean-style chicken wings and more.

The Dilla Deli: Quesadillas from around the world, via Leeds! Meat and Veggie friendly.

Ruby’s Street Kitchen: This award-winning Leeds pop-up will be bringing tasty dishes inspired by Mumbai.

Laynes Espresso: Leeds indie institution will be serving up their specialist coffees and iced coffee drinks.