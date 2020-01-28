Everything you need to know about the music extravaganza 'Live at the Piece Hall'

Futuresound Events and The Piece Hall Trust are all set to deliver a summer of music to the people of Halifax.

Beginning in 2018 with Grammy Nominated artist Father John Misty ‘Live at The Piece Hall’ was conceived to bring the best artists to the region to the Grade I listed building.

The Piece Hall is preparing for a summer of music

Last year saw four shows including Elbow (which sold out in a weekend), a triumphant sold-out homecoming for Calderdale superstars Embrace, an exclusive Northern dates for Beautiful Day Out (The Leveller’s imprint of Beautiful Day’s Festival) and one of only three UK shows for US indie star Mac Demarco.

The summer 2020 series promises to be even more spectacular with a series of events and line-ups that include regional and international stars.

The opening show of ‘Live at The Piece Hall’ in 2020 features an all-Yorkshire line-up of bands that have dominated the UK Top 40 over the years including Shed Seven, The Pigeon Detectives and The Wedding Present on Friday June 26.

York’s finest will be swiftly followed on Saturday June 27 one of the most influential bands of the last 40 years in Ska/Two-Tone pioneers The Specials, joined by mod rockers The Rifles and ska-reggae upstarts The Skints and Bradford lads FLING on a show that sold out soon after announcement.

Completing the first weekend are one of the UK’s biggest and most seminal rock acts Manic Street Preachers, in what is one of the most exciting shows of the series Halifax will for the first time welcome an act with over 10m album sales and numerous hit singles, with support from indie stalwarts British Sea Power and a full line-up to be announced.

The second weekend of events stretches over four days with British-Italian artist Jack Savoretti playing a special outdoor show off the back of a sold-out UK tour and number 1 album ‘Singing with Strangers’ on Thursday 2nd July.

Following Savoretti will be Sheffield’s Richard Hawley, an artist with an incredible catalogue and presence. He is joined by 6music darling John Grant and Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys on Friday July 3.

Closing the for the ‘Live at The Piece Hall’ series 2020 are Yorkshire’s very own superstars Kaiser Chiefs who sold out their Saturday July 4 show in two hours, and followed that with a second date on Sunday July 5.

The Leeds indie-rockers bring a special line-up of The Sherlocks, Mystery Jets and The Big Moon plus local lads Apollo Junction.

This will be the first Yorkshire outdoor shows since their huge Elland Road Stadium headline in 2019.

On the ‘Live at The Piece Hall’ series for summer 2020 Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO at The Piece Hall Trust said: “We are really excited to be hosting two brilliant music weekends at the Piece Hall.

"All of the acts booked were requested by the local community and secured by Futuresound to offer something for everyone.

"The music events bring a really great energy and feeling of pride to the town and generate income for the whole area. In just under three years, Futuresound have delivered world class acts including Elbow and Father John Misty and have now delivered the Kaiser Chiefs, Richard Hawley, John Grant, The Specials, Manic Street Preachers, Shed 7 closing with Jack Savoretti.

"We will continue to work with the local community find out who they would like to play the Piece Hall and explore how we can over time diversify the acts based on availability and who is going to be on tour. Its going to be a great Summer for music in Halifax.”