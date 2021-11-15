Ex Halifax rugby player receives thank you gifts for his life-long support

Former Halifax rugby player Kenneth Booth,

Kenneth Booth, who now lives at The Lindsay Bupa Care Home in Poole, was born and raised in Halifax and played for Halifax Rugby League Club, now known as Halifax Panthers.

Since moving to Poole 11 years ago, Ken has continued to follow and support his home team.

During a visit to the home by Bupa Regional Director, Charlie Kenny, Ken recognised her West Yorkshire accent and was keen to talk to her about his hometown.

After their chat, Charlie contacted the Halifax RLFC Independent Supporters Trust to share Ken’s story.

The Halifax RLFC Independent Supporters Trust sent Ken a range of mementoes, including match programmes, game DVDs, a scarf, a shirt, a mug, a badge, and photographs of the ground he used to play at.

On receiving the gifts, Ken said: “I am very proud of my Halifax roots and cherished my time playing rugby in my hometown. So, I was very overwhelmed and thankful to receive the gifts. They brought back so many happy memories – particularly the poster of the team’s old home ground, Thrum Hall, which I recognised instantly.”

As part of Bupa’s #Nevertoolate initiative, which helps elderly residents live out their dreams and re-live happy memories, the home wanted to reignite Ken’s memories of playing for his beloved club.

Tamsin Yaser, Home Manager at The Lindsay, said: “The team always try to fulfil our residents’ wishes or surprise them by doing something that will bring back memories of things that are important to them. Seeing the look on Ken’s face when he received the lovely gifts was priceless, and we were thrilled to help bring him that joy.”