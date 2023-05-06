Excitement builds at the Piece Hall as crowds gather in Halifax to watch the Coronation of King Charles III

The iconic Halifax venue has been transformed into a sea of red, white and blue as its big screen shows live BBC coverage of the ceremony from Westminster Abbey from 11am.

Community workshops will run throughout the day and there will also be musical and dance performances for the general public to enjoy.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: ​“We’re so lucky to have this stunning, world class heritage piazza on our doorstep and it really comes into its own for celebrations like these.

Crowds arriving at the Piece Hall for today's Coronation celebrations

​“It will be simply wonderful to be able to watch, while enjoying the unique atmosphere of our beautiful courtyard.”

The Grade I listed building – which the Royal couple last visited in February 2018 – is one of only 30 venues nationwide to have been selected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Music and Sport to showcase the historic event.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend.

“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”