Extreme challenger Ben Moorhouse completes 150 mile walk around Rhodes

Ben, 38, from Halifax, walked around the entire perimeter of Rhodes with no sleep in temperatures of 40 degrees plus, in a time of 42 hours.

Ben was accompanied by his support team of Jason Croft and Gaynor Thompson, and took on the challenge in honour of his daughter Kallipateira, who was stillborn in October 2018.

All funds raised through Ben’s charity The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation will help to save babies’ lives nationally through research at Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and Research Centre in Manchester.

Ben said: “This was beyond extreme and there were times when my life was at risk. I was so close with the dangers I faced because of the sleep deprivation in the heat.

“My body had gone and I was so tired but my daughter Kallipateira kept me going, and where the funds were going, to Professor Heazell in Manchester.

“My feet at halfway were in a bad state which Gaynor had to burst huge blisters and tape over.”

Ben set himself a £20,000 target and currently sits at £3,900.

He added: “I’m personally devastated by not reaching target after putting my life on the line and achieving this.

“I’d like to ask anyone who reads this to please help me by donating and sharing with everyone.“