Extreme challenger from Halifax launches kit with support of local funeral director

Ben and staff from Lawrence's with the kit

Ben, along with partner Gaynor Thompson, is the trustee of local charity The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, which was set up following the stillbirth of their daughter Kallipateira in October 2018.

The charity support bereaved parents who have experienced the death of a baby and they support research to help save babies lives nationally and beyond through the Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre in Manchester.

Ben and Gaynor's rainbow baby Apollon was born during the lockdown of May 2020 because of the specialist care provided by Professor Alexander Heazell and his team in Manchester.

On July 15, Ben is taking on the colossal task of walking from Edinburgh Castle to St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester – a total of 206 miles.

He will be walking day and night with no sleep and is looking to do this in 60 hours or less.

Ben will be supported by his support team of Gaynor Thompson, Jason Croft and Adam Todd. He has a target of £10,000 for the extreme challenge walk, with all proceeds going to research to help save babies lives.

Dignity Funeral Directors are the official headline sponsor of the extreme challenge and local funeral directors Lawrence’s, at Bell Hall, are part of the group and are proud to be supporting Ben.

Rebekah Williams, Business Leader at Lawrence Funeral Service, said: "Dignity, which Lawrence Funeral Service is part of, is delighted to support the Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation.

"After Ben approached us, we could immediately see the value of the work the Foundation does, and we wanted to support them. All of us at Dignity wish Ben the best of luck on his mammoth challenge of walking 206 miles from Edinburgh to Manchester.”

Ben said: “This year's kit designed by EV2 Sportwear is absolutely stunning. This year I was looking for something very special and the pink tartan design certainly represents everything the event stands for.

"The support from Dignity and Lawrences has been incredible. It has been wonderful to speak with the team in Halifax about Kallipateira and why we do what we do.”