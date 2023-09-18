'Eyes that melt your heart' and 'best puppy' at Calderdale garden centre's dog show
There were plenty of tails wagging at a Calderdale garden centre when it hosted a fun dog show.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
Owners and pups gathered at Kershaw’s Garden Centre on Halifax Road in Brighouse on Saturday for the event.
There were classes including ‘most handsome dog’, ‘best rescue’, ‘eyes that will melt your heart’, ‘dog with the waggiest tail’, ‘best puppy’ and ‘dog the judge would most like to take home’.
Proceeds from the day will go to RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford.
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.
1 / 2