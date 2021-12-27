Family and colleagues raise over £4,000 to support Mirfield mum's charity

Kirsty Perkins. Picture: John Steel Photography

#30forKirsty was launched by the communications agency where she worked, Brighouse-based Faith, to raise money for her two-year-old son Casey through The Nick Smith Foundation which supports children who have faced the death of a parent at a young age.

Faith’s team members each took on a challenge based around the number 30 – including running three miles in under 30 minutes for 30 days; doing 30 days of yoga; completing 30 press-ups, three-times a day for 30 days; and baking 30 biscuits and buns.

The Faith team were joined by Kirsty’s husband Shaun who, along with a group of friends, cycled 30 miles along the Spen Valley Greenway to also raise funds. To date, over £4,000 has been raised, 60% more than the initial target of £2,500.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stefanie Hopkins, managing director and founder of Faith, said: “It’s now three months since Kirsty died but the pain of knowing she’s no longer with us doesn’t get any easier. My heart breaks every time I think about her family, especially Shaun and her two-year-old son Casey who has been left without a mum at such a young age.

“She was devoted to them both and although Casey has cystic fibrosis, Kirsty was determined to ensure he had the same experiences as any other little boy. The least we can do is support those efforts in her memory and I’m proud we have been able to do that with #30forKirsty.”

In addition to the fundraising local designer, Catherine Davis Designs, saw Faith’s fundraising activity and wanted to support it in a unique way.

Catherine came up with the idea of creating 30 different ‘Kindness Coupons’, available as a download so that children, partners, friends, can use them for their loved ones who need some TLC.

Discussing the designs, Catherine said: “I wanted to contribute something to the fundraising activity that encapsulates kindness, thoughtfulness and doing something for others and came up with the idea of the ‘Kindness Coupons’.

“It’s something everyone can gift – especially this Christmas when life is currently full of so much uncertainty and we can all do with a little kindness.”

Download the Kindness Coupons here and print them off at home, then start handing them out to your loved ones.