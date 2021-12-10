Family and friends gather to say final farewell to Halifax's Dawn Walker

The funeral car with a message dedicated to Dawn.

More than 100 family and friends of Dawn Walker gathered at Park Wood Crematorium for her funeral.

She was carried in a specially-inscribed blue casket and a car bearing the message: "Goodbyes are not forever nor are they the end, it simply means we miss you until we meet again."

Dawn's family have been inundated with offers of donations towards the cost of her funeral by people keen to pay tribute to the beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of people gathered to say their final farewell.

More than £5,000 was collected in total.

After the service, people met at Hove Edge Bowling Club everyone to celebrate her life.

Dawn leaves behind three daughters and three grandsons.

Dawn, 52, was found dead on Sunday, October 31 near to Aysgarth Avenue in Lightcliffe.

Dawn Walker