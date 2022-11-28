Daniel and his family at the 2019 Candlelighters Christmas party

In their Christmas appeal, the children’s cancer charity invites the people of Yorkshire to bring some festive magic to a child with cancer by funding a place at their family Christmas party.

For over 45 years, Candlelighters has supported families facing childhood cancer across Yorkshire by offering a range of practical, emotional and financial support services.

Each year, Candlelighters holds a Christmas party for the many families they support, providing an opportunity for these families to spend some much-needed time together, and have some fun and escapism from their day-to-day reality. There are costumes and characters, meet and greets with Santa, presents, food, music, games, and lots of happiness and fun.

Smiles at the Candlelighters Christmas party 2019

This year’s Candlelighters Christmas party will take place on Sunday, December 4 at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford. Over 400 family members will attend, and it is the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic that it has been possible for the party to go ahead.

Daniel Roberts, 14, from Todmorden was diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was just nine years old.

Daniel and his family went through a traumatic experience from the time of his diagnosis.

Daniel was heavily impacted by the cancer, and the family was torn apart while Daniel was in hospital in Leeds and his new two-month-old baby brother Noah was back at home.

Daniel during his treatment

Daniel was left with significant sight loss, and a seizure meant he had to relearn to speak, swallow, and walk.

The Roberts family attended the last Candlelighters Christmas party in 2019, the day after Daniel finished treatment.

Daniel’s mum, Emma, said: “It’s hard to explain how much the Candlelighters Christmas party meant to me and my whole family. We had the most wonderful day together.

"At the time, we still had no idea if Daniel’s treatment had worked, so it was a day to make memories, while all the time in the back of our minds was the thought that this could potentially be our last Christmas all together.

The Roberts family

"We were able to just enjoy being together and the magic of Christmas. I can honestly say it was a perfect day.”

Each place at their Christmas Party costs Candlelighters £25. This Christmas, the charity is asking supporters to help their mission to bring festive magic to children facing cancer by donating towards the cost of a party place.

Emily Wragg, CEO of Candlelighters, said: “Our Christmas Party is such a special event for the children and their families, and we’re absolutely delighted it can take place this year.

"All year round, we see first-hand the devastating impact that childhood cancer can have on a family, and the financial strain it can cause.

"Christmas can be an especially difficult time for a family with a child who has cancer, so we want to give these families happy memories that last a lifetime, and allow them to

escape from cancer, just for a while. It’s all thanks to the generosity of the public across Yorkshire that we can be there for families when they need support, and every £1 that is donated this Christmas could bring some Christmas magic to a family facing childhood cancer when they need it the most.”

To find out more about Candlelighters’ Christmas appeal, including how to donate, visit www.candlelighters.org.uk/chrismas-at-candlelighters.