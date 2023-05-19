News you can trust since 1853
Family lose possessions and beloved pets after fire at their home in Calderdale village

A fundraiser has been launched to help a family whose home in a Calderdale village was hit by a fire yesterday.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th May 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 09:38 BST

The blaze at the house Luddenden Foot broke out at around 1pm yesterday (Thursday).

Crews from Todmorden, Halifax, Mytholmroyd and Fairweather Green are understood to have attended.

As well as the fire causing huge damage to the family’s belongings and home, it also caused the death of their beloved pet dogs.

The fire happened yesterdayThe fire happened yesterday
An appeal to help the family has been launched by a family friend and people have been flocking to donate.

Less than 24 hours since the fire happened, and more than £2,000 has been raised already.

The appeal says: “We are currently trying to fund raise as much money as we can as a community as a lovely family has lost their beautiful home this afternoon along with their family pets.

"Any donation would be greatly received and appreciated at this devastating time.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/adele-neil-family-fire

