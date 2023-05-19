Family lose possessions and beloved pets after fire at their home in Calderdale village
A fundraiser has been launched to help a family whose home in a Calderdale village was hit by a fire yesterday.
The blaze at the house Luddenden Foot broke out at around 1pm yesterday (Thursday).
As well as the fire causing huge damage to the family’s belongings and home, it also caused the death of their beloved pet dogs.
An appeal to help the family has been launched by a family friend and people have been flocking to donate.
Less than 24 hours since the fire happened, and more than £2,000 has been raised already.
The appeal says: “We are currently trying to fund raise as much money as we can as a community as a lovely family has lost their beautiful home this afternoon along with their family pets.
"Any donation would be greatly received and appreciated at this devastating time.”
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/adele-neil-family-fire