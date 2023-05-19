The blaze at the house on Dene View in Luddenden Foot broke out at around 1pm yesterday (Thursday).

Neither Adele or Neil Thompson, nor their three children, were home at the time but tragically the family’s beloved pets were killed.

The couple were too upset to speak to the Courier but family friend Ellis Hill said the family have been left reeling.

The fire happened yesterday

As well as losing their cherished dogs, they are facing a huge amount of damage to their home and ruined belongings.

"The roof needs fixing and the house needs a whole new kitchen,” said Ellis.

She has started a fundraising appeal to help them get back on their feet.

"Everyone has been wanting to help as much as they can so that’s why we started the fundraising page,” she explained.

"Everyone on the Kershaw Estate knows the family and have been coming together to help.”

Less than 24 hours since the fire happened, and more than £,3000 has been raised already.

The appeal says: “We are currently trying to fund raise as much money as we can as a community as a lovely family has lost their beautiful home this afternoon along with their family pets.

"Any donation would be greatly received and appreciated at this devastating time.”

One donator said: “When in times of need, we must all pull together and help each other.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/adele-neil-family-fire

