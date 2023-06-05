Family of five generations from Halifax celebrate great-great-grandma's 90th birthday
Ann Skinner has 18 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, with another on the way.
A party was held to celebrate Ann’s 90th birthday, which is today (Monday), where her daughter Linda O’Hara, grand-daughter Dawn Brown, great-grandson Nathan Brown and great-great-grandson Arthur Brown were pictured together.
The family are mainly from Lee Mount and Ovenden, but have cousins who live in Australia and Monte Carlo.
Dawn said: “I feel really proud and blessed to be a part of a large fun, crazy, loving, caring family and to be a part of five generations in one family is amazing, seeing as its the second time its happened.
"In 1994 my sister made my grandma a great-grandma and my great-grandad, my grandma's dad, a great-great-grandad.
"It rarely happens once but for it to happen twice is amazing. Who knows maybe one day I'll be at the top of that five generation line.”