Family pays tribute to Tomi Solomon as inquest opens into teen's death

The 13-year-old was playing by the River Calder, in Brighouse with friends when he got into difficulties, police said.

Officers were called to the river at 2.38pm and an urgent search was conducted by specialist teams.

Tragically, the teenager’s body was pulled out of the water a short time later.

Tomi Solomon died after playing in the River Calder

In a statement the family of Tomi Solomon, said: “We would like to express our appreciation for all the support everyone has offered us since the tragic loss of Tomi.

"He was truly a blessing to us as a family and touched so many people’s lives.

"We know he was very much loved by everyone who knew him.

"Our son was a very happy boy who lived for football and it was often all he spoke about from waking up to going to sleep.

“We are devastated by his loss and now ask for privacy at this time. “

An inquest was opened at Bradford Coroner's Court into the youngster's death

The cause of death has been provisionally identified as drowning with further reports being prepared, and the full inquest has been adjourned until September 28.

The talented footballer was described by his headteacher at Brighouse High School as a “positive, supportive and friendly” student who had a wide circle of friends.

In a letter to parents, Richard Horsfield said: “I spoke to Tomi’s family and our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with them at this most difficult time; I am sure that you are all thinking of them too.

“Tomi was a positive, friendly and supportive member of our community who had a wide circle of friends and had built strong relationships with staff.

“He was always happy to spend time talking about football and his energy and smile were infectious.

“We are proud to have been part of his life and to have had him as part of ours.

“We will continue to think of his family and all of his friends at this most difficult time and will do all we can as a close-knit school to support them.”

Extra support will be available for students, he said, and pupils will be able to contribute to a book of memories.

Tomi was a talented footballer and played for the academy at Bradford City.

City’s academy manager, Neil Matthews, said: “We are devastated to hear of this news about Tomi, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.