Family's hope as Halifax's little Ashton opens his eyes for first time in two weeks

Ashley Leach, from Mixenden, woke up yesterday and has been taken off his ventilator after being in a medically induced coma.

The 22-month-old is still gravely ill but his family have shared their joy.

His mum Lisamarie said: "We were all in utter shock. For the last two weeks, Ashton has not responded to any treatment. He has gone into cardiac arrest on far too many occasions, only half of his heart is working and his lungs had completely failed, and this nasty illness had attacked a lot of his other organs also.

Little Ashton Leach

"He is still in a bad way and this is far from over for our warrior but, by the grace of God, my son looked at me today and I am beyond amazed at the strength and courage our little boy has he has thought his whole life, and these last two weeks have been the biggest fight he has ever had and he is doing it .

"This journey is far from over but we all believe in Ashton and I know that with our continued love and support he can beat this."

Lisamarie and Ashton's dad Alex have been keeping a vigil by the brave tot's bedside at Leeds General Infirmary.

They have been inundated with messages of love and support, and a candlelit vigil was held in Mixenden on Saturday evening to show the community's thoughts are with Ashton.

Ashton with his mum Lisamarie

A fundraising page has been started to help Ashton's parents with the expenses of being in Leeds with him.