Family's mission to create lasting memorial to a Halifax war hero

The family of former Halifax Marine David Moffatt hope a memorial will be created in the town in his memory.

David was one of the 'Cockleshell Heroes' involved in Operation Frankton in 1942.

He was one of eight Royal Marines who died taking part in the commando raid using kayaks on ships in German-occupied France during World War II. Operation Frankton damaged six vessels in the port of Bordeaux, and Winston Churchill believed the mission shortened the war by six months.

The young men paddled 75 miles through treacherous seas in two-man canoes – or ‘cockles’ – to reach their target.

David’s body washed ashore on the beach at Gros Joncs 10 days later. His bravery has never been forgotten, immortalised on plaques and at war cemeteries in both England and France. Marine Moffatt is remembered in the Book of Remembrance in Halifax Town Hall and in St Bernards Church.

David's nephew, also called David, is now fundraising for an inscribed memorial stone to his uncle, and his comrades, inside Halifax Minster.

"We are now almost in a position, financially, to take forward our family memorial project," David said.

"The funds have come from a range of organisations and public subscription from across the UK, mainly through a JustGiving page. The Royal Marines Special Boat Service are also supporting the project.

"We have applied to the church council of the Minster and to the Diocese and we are hopeful that a formal agreement will soon enable the memorial to be sited in the Minster, and that the amenities societies, who need to be consulted by statute, will be supportive of the application."

David and his sister Helen, who lives in Halifax, are Marine Moffatt's only living close relatives, and he says the bravery and commitment of his uncle and his comrades deserves to be recognised and commemorated in his home town.

A special concert to promote the project will be held at Stod Fold in Dean Clough on Friday, July 11. Tickets cost £10.

David and his sister Helen will also host a stand at the Halifax Armed Forces day on Saturday, with displays about Operation Frankton and Marine Moffatt.