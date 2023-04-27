Famous Calderdale village climb named after beloved husband and teacher who died at just 28

Oliver Collinge, from Cragg Vale, was just 28 when he died from a rare form of cancer in 2016.

He lived in the village all his life, was a teacher in Sowerby Bridge, and played cricket for Booth Cricket Club and rugby for Heath RUFC.

He was married to Jessica who, with a team of 13 others, took on the 24.5 mile challenge to raise more than £14,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Oliver Collinge, from Cragg Vale, with his wife Jessica

The Cragg Vale incline – the longest continuous ascent in England – has now been named in his honour, with a sign notifying people of the ‘Collinge Climb’ going up this week, just in time for the Cragg Challenge on Sunday (April 30).

One of the Calderdale councillors for the Luddenden Foot ward, Scott Patient, said the move was an “amazing tribute to a brilliant young man”.

"Oliver’s passion was sport,” he said. “He played cricket for Booth Cricket Club and Rugby for Heath RUFC.

"He also loved cycling, walking, skiing, sailing, football and golf. He represented his school and university in cricket and rugby.

The sign has gone up in time for The Cragg Vale Challenge on Sunday

"He was a qualified cricket coach and worked for Calderdale in the school holidays as a children's coach. He also ran the junior cricket section at Booth Cricket Club.

"Oliver was also a very popular teacher at Tuel Lane and Christchurch Schools.