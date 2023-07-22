News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Panthers players and staff celebrate reaching the 1895 Cup final after defeating London Broncos 10-6 in the semi-final at Rosslyn Park. All photos by Simon Hall
Fans and players celebrate as Halifax Panthers book their first trip to Wembley in 35 years after reaching 1895 Cup final

Halifax Panthers booked their first trip to Wembley in 35 years by beating London Broncos to reach the 1895 Cup final.
By Dominic Brown
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 19:41 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 19:41 BST

The Panthers defeated the Broncos 10-6 in a tight and tense contest at Rosslyn Park this evening (Saturday).

After a scoreless first half in which defences were on top, the boot of Louis Jouffret broke the deadlock as he kicked two penalties to put Fax 4-0 in front.

Winger Lachlan Walmsley continued his fine try-scoring form by crossing the whitewash to extend the lead, with Jouffret adding the conversion.

Marcus Stock scored a late try for London, with Oliver Leyland adding the extras to cut the deficit.

But Fax held on for the win and a return to the national stadium for the final on Saturday, August 12.

The Panthers will face either York City Knights or Batley Bulldogs, who contest the second semi-final tomorrow afternoon (Sunday).

Halifax’s last visit to Wembley was in the 1988 Challenge Cup final, which ended in defeat to Wigan.

But the previous year, Fax enjoyed one of the biggest results in the club’s history, beating St Helens 19-18 in a cup final classic to lift the famous trophy.

